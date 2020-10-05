Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT) Insider Acquires A$450,000.00 in Stock

Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT) insider Julian Challingsworth acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.06.

Tesserent Company Profile

Tesserent Limited provides Internet security-as-a-service in Australia and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IT Security Managed Services and Software Licensing. It offers firewall, authentication, anti-virus, antimalware/spyware, intrusion detection, security event management, and other services to education providers, corporate enterprises, and government customers.

