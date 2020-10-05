Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) shares traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.33. 1,721,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,630,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $507.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.