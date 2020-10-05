Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) shares traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.33. 1,721,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,630,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $507.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tenneco by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

