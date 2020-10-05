Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Tenneco alerts:

NYSE TEN opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $460.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,076.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 61.7% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 9,136,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 3,485,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 593.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,152,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 986,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.