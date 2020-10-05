Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Up 7.7%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.81. 1,260,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,022,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Truist boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 832,130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

