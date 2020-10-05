TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get TEMENOS AG/S alerts:

Shares of TMSNY stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $128.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02. TEMENOS AG/S has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $179.50.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.