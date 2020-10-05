TELUS (NYSE:TU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.77 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TELUS by 176.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,011,000 after buying an additional 18,814,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TELUS by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,567,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,193 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS by 120.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,235 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

