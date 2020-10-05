Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $$2.54 on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

