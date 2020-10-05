Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. FMR LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 892,866.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,662 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 870.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,889,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 270.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 39.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,830,000 after acquiring an additional 856,286 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $6,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

