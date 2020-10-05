Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.26

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.26 and last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 78125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

