TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.
NYSE FTI opened at $6.38 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 151.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 676,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
