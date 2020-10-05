TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.38 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 151.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 676,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

