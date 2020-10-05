TD Securities Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $150.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

