TD Securities Boosts Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to $13.50

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.02. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

