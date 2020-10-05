TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Shares Up 12%

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)’s stock price shot up 12% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.02. 1,503,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 443,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCP. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 46.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

