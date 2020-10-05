Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCO. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Taubman Centers from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Shares of TCO stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Taubman Centers by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.
About Taubman Centers
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.
