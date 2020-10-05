Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCO. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Taubman Centers from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Taubman Centers by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

