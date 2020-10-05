Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.
NYSE:TARO opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,916,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
