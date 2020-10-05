Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,916,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

