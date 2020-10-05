Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRGP. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Targa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 554.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,669,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,708,000 after buying an additional 243,589 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after buying an additional 9,599,915 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.