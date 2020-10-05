Tamar Yehoshua Sells 49,083 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,244.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.28. 11,745,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,479,949. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Slack alerts:

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Slack by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Slack by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Slack by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Slack by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Slack by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.