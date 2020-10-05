TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,212,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after buying an additional 526,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAL opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7,574.57 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.16.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

