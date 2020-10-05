Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares rose 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,225,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 473,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

