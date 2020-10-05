Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 16.7%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. 1,225,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 473,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.