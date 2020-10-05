Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,046. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.15. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. Equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 197.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 54.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

