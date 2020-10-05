SYMRISE AG/ADR’s (SYIEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYMRISE AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $34.94 on Thursday. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

