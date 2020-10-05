Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $21.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Switch alerts:

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,086,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

SWCH traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,120. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.92 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.