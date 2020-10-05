Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $137.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $141.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $125.25 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

