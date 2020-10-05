SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.82 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

