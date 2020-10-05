Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading 10.2% Higher

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.59. 13,432,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 4,972,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunworks Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

