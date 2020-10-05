Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Sumitomo stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.
Sumitomo Company Profile
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.