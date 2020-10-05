Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 121,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

