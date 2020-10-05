Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STRA. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

STRA stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 44.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Strategic Education by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,115,000 after buying an additional 55,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Strategic Education by 563.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

