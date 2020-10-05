STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSKN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.32 on Thursday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,061 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

