Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 118,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 245,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.93 million, a PE ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 33.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,171,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 546,617 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 9.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 973,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.