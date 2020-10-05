Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 118,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 245,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $561.93 million, a PE ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 33.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,171,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 546,617 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 9.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 973,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)
Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.
