Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $275.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.97.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $218.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.88. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,909 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $1,440,545.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,274 shares of company stock valued at $61,901,121. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $320,599,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Workday by 293.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 268.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 333,645 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

