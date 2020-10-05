Stifel Nicolaus Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $112.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 408.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 203.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

