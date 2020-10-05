Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Udg Healthcare stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

