Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Udg Healthcare stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.
About Udg Healthcare
