Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,250. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

