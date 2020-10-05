State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 366.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in State Street by 80.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in State Street by 4,464.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in State Street by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in State Street by 233.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.