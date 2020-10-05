State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 96,794 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,488 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 96,794 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 674,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514,289. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

