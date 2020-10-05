State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 29,351 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.07 on Monday, reaching $218.57. The company had a trading volume of 69,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $218.68. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.