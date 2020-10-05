State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,540 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $39,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.53. 184,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,335. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.90 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,249 shares of company stock valued at $158,814,381. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

