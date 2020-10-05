State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,044 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.06.

NVDA traded up $22.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.50. 539,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,285,159. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.83 and its 200 day moving average is $378.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,143 shares of company stock worth $89,480,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

