State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,356,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 151.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 231,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,464,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.17. 20,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average is $198.04. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $249.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.17.

Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

