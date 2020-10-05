State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,481. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

