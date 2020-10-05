State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 253,419 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,419 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.54. 568,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,002,676. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of -265.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

