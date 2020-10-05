State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 21,835 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after acquiring an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

