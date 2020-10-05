State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 182,374 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,374 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Baxter International worth $26,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 64,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

