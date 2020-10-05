State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $873,607.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,069,791.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,155 shares of company stock valued at $17,582,999 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.14. 98,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $259.95. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

