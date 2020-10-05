State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $30.59 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 230.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 79.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,319,000 after buying an additional 313,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after buying an additional 257,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after buying an additional 206,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,751,000 after buying an additional 170,247 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $788.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

