State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $501.52. 63,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,129. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $502.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.33, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

