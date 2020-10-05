State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Target worth $52,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.34. 193,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

